Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaipur court directs SOG to probe Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's role in credit society scam

A Jaipur court has directed Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) to investigate the role of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in connection with the alleged Rs 884 crore credit society scam.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 23-07-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 13:00 IST
Jaipur court directs SOG to probe Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's role in credit society scam
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

A Jaipur court has directed Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) to investigate the role of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in connection with the alleged Rs 884 crore credit society scam. Additional District and Sessions Judge Pawan Agrawal overturned the order of a magistrate court, which had earlier refused to entertain the petition in the matter, and directed that allegations raised by the petitioners should be investigated.

Advocate AK Jain, the lawyer for the petitioner, told reporters that the court has directed an investigation against Shekhawat, his wife, and others in connection with an alleged Ponzi scheme related to the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society. The court was hearing a petition, filed by Barmer district residents Ladu Singh and Guman Singh, claiming they invested Rs 54 lakh and Rs 14 lakh respectively due to Gajendra Singh Shekhawat which were never returned and they were cheated.

The petitioners submitted before the court that Rajasthan SOG had registered an FIR on August 23, 2019, after a preliminary inquiry on the complaint of many investors and has found that around 50,000 investors have been cheated worth Rs 884 crore by the credit society. "During the (SOG) investigation, it has been revealed that a lot of the amount of the cooperative society has been transferred to Shekhawat, his wife, and companies owned by him. These companies purchased land and using that money," Jain said on Thursday.

"Even though their names figured in the investigation and accounts, the SOG has not investigated the matter against them as well as neither the property has been sealed, not have they met the accused," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Unilever boost helps FTSE 100 shrug off Sino-U.S. tensions

Londons FTSE 100 rose on Thursday as an upbeat quarterly earnings report by Unilever bolstered optimism about a post-pandemic corporate rebound, helping investors look past an escalation in U.S.-China tensions. A 7.9 jump took Anglo-Dutch U...

S.Korea, US drills should be put off to draw N.Korea into talks, nominee says

South Korea should postpone military exercises with the United States in the hope of drawing North Korea back into talks, the South Korean politician set to take over responsibility for relations with the North said on Thursday.South Korean...

Emigrants send dollars home to Mexico and virus warnings

In the weeks he spent flat on his back in his Brooklyn bunk, wracked with pain and struggling to breathe, Axayacatl Figueroa could think of nothing but the small town and the family he had left behind in Mexico. Each month, he had sent USD ...

Slew of upbeat earnings lift European stocks

European shares climbed on Thursday, as investors brushed off simmering U.S.-China tensions and focused on better-than-expected earnings reports from companies such as Unilever, Daimler, and Publicis. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020