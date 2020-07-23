Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU parliament to push for tweaks in recovery plan, long-term budget

The European Parliament will push for more of the EU recovery package to be spent on research and development, health and education and for a clearer link between economic aid and observing the rule of law, deputies said on Thursday.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 23-07-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 16:37 IST
EU parliament to push for tweaks in recovery plan, long-term budget
European Union Parliament Image Credit: ANI

The European Parliament will push for more of the EU recovery package to be spent on research and development, health and education and for a clearer link between economic aid and observing the rule of law, deputies said on Thursday. In their first debate on the agreement struck by EU leaders on a 750 billion euro pandemic stimulus and a common 2021-27 budget of 1.074 trillion euros this week, many members of the EU assembly said they would fight for changes.

The European Parliament has to approve the spending plan over the next several months before it can become reality and help lift the EU economy from recession. "I am happy about the agreement but I am not happy about the deal," said Manfred Weber, who leads the biggest, center-right parliamentary group, EPP.

"We think the MFF (the long-term budget) is not giving proper answers to the challenges of the next seven years. It has to be more future-oriented," he said. He and leaders of other parliamentary groups said more money was needed to develop a stronger European coastguard, for health protection, research, and development as well as defense and development aid for Africa and for other EU neighbors.

MEPs also said money from the recovery package and the budget should be assigned to a larger degree to pan-European projects like creating a trans-national 5G mobile network, European battery production, to become independent of China, or energy production from hydrogen. Deputies also called for a more clearly formulated link between governments observing the rule of law - the division of power between lawmakers, the executive branch and the judiciary - and the disbursement of European money.

"We have to be clear about this. We need a roadmap for implementing the clear principle: no money without respecting European rules and mechanisms," said Weber. The rule of law debate is focused on Poland and Hungary where governments are under EU investigations over actions undermining the independence of courts, media, and non-governmental organizations.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Dharmendra Deol remembers late actor Mehmood Ali on his death anniversary

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Thursday remembered late Bollywood actor and his close friend Mehmood Ali on his death anniversary. The Sholay actor dug out an old monochrome picture of himself with the departed comic actor and remembered ...

Safwey, Hyderabad startup launches 'Box 360' UV sanitiser

Hyderabad, Jul 23 PTI Safwey Advanced Disinfectant Systems, a city-based startup, on Thursday launched Box 360, a chemical-free ultraviolet solution to contain coronavirus spread through the surface. Box360 is a metallic box containing an u...

ED summons Rajasthan businessman Sharma in Yes Bank money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate ED has summoned Rajasthan-based businessman Raman Kant Sharma in connection with its money laundering probe in the Yes Bank case, officials said on Thursday. Sharma is already being investigated by the central pr...

India's financial sector headed for consolidation, says Uday Kotak

Asserting that capital is going to be critical amid the COVID-19 crisis, Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director Uday Kotak on Thursday said Indian financial sector is heading for consolidation because of the asset risk that it carries. Speak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020