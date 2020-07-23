Left Menu
4 cops who assaulted man during lockdown identified: Maha govt

After perusing the report, the court on Thursday noted that four police constables have been identified, who allegedly assaulted the deceased (Devendra) while on night duty on March 29, and it is proposed to conduct departmental proceedings against them. Government pleader Purnima Kantharia told the court that as per CCTV footage of the place where the incident took place, no member of the general public was part of the mob assaulting the deceased.

Updated: 23-07-2020 17:21 IST
The Maharashtra government on Thursday informed the Bombay High Court that it has identified four policemen who allegedly assaulted a 22-year-old man in suburban Vile Parle while enforcing the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March this year. A report prepared by assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Bandra, was submitted to the high court. The report said CCTV footage shows the victim was assaulted by four police constables on the night of March 29.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Anuja Prabhudessai was hearing a petition filed by an advocate, Firdause Irani, raising concerns over alleged police excesses, including assault faced by him and his family, during the lockdown. Irani pointed out two separate cases in the city, where two men died allegedly due to excessive use of force by police personnel while imposing the lockdown.

One case pertains to the death of 22-year-old Raju Devendra, whose family alleged that on March 29 night, when they were going to their relatives place, a police team chased them and caught Devendra. The policemen reportedly informed the relatives that they were taking Devendra to Juhu police station. However, the next morning, the police informed the family that Devendra was found lying at a nearby chowk and was declared dead when taken to hospital, Irani said in his petition.

The police initially claimed Devendra died after he was lynched by a mob who suspected him of committing a robbery. After perusing the report, the court on Thursday noted that four police constables have been identified, who allegedly assaulted the deceased (Devendra) while on night duty on March 29, and it is proposed to conduct departmental proceedings against them.

Government pleader Purnima Kantharia told the court that as per CCTV footage of the place where the incident took place, no member of the general public was part of the mob assaulting the deceased. On the contrary, four policemen are seen to have used fibre lathis in a bid to discipline the deceased, Kantharia told the court.

She said further investigation is required to ascertain if the deceased succumbed to injuries inflicted by the assault. The bench then directed the ACP to conduct further investigation and submit a status report by August 6.

"Also, the decision taken on the proposal to initiate departmental proceedings against the four policemen may also be disclosed, the court said. The second case pertains to a labourer, Sagir Jamal Khan, who was allegedly assaulted by police on April 18 in South Mumbai, as per Irani's petition.

Khan returned home in the evening and told his roommate that he was assaulted by police. Later, Khan collapsed in his house and was declared dead at a hospital, he said in the petition. The police claimed Khan died due to enlargement of the heart and there was no external or internal injury on the body.

