COVID-19: Kerala Cabinet to cancel Assembly session scheduled for July 27
A special Cabinet meeting will be held on Monday where a decision will be taken on imposing a complete lockdown in the state.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 15,032 coronavirus cases in Kerala including 8,825 active cases. (ANI)
