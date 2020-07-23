Mexican president says plans to raise public sector pensions

Mexican president says plans to raise public sector pensionsReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 23-07-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 19:09 IST
Mexican federal government workers ought to receive higher pensions, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday, a day after the government announced plans to boost average pensions of regular workers by about 40%.
"We're also going to present a reform ... for the benefit of workers employed by the state," Lopez Obrador said, noting that he was referring to employees of the federal government.
- READ MORE ON:
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- Mexican
- COVID-19