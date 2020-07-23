Left Menu
India's COVID-19 tally crosses 12-lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases

With the highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases, India's coronavirus count crossed 12 lakh mark on Thursday, while 1,129 new fatalities have been recorded in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 20:51 IST
India's COVID-19 tally crosses 12-lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With the highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases, India's coronavirus count crossed 12 lakh mark on Thursday, while 1,129 new fatalities have been recorded in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of coronavirus cases stand at 12,38,635 including 4,26,167 active cases, 7,82,606 cured/discharged/migrated. The cumulative toll has reached 29,861 deaths.

Maharashtra has reported 3,47,502 cases, highest in the country followed by Tamil Nadu with 1,92,964 cases. Delhi coronavirus count has reached 1,26,323 cases. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 1,50,75,369 samples were tested till July 22 out of which 3,50,823 samples were tested yesterday.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 2,529 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours taking the active cases to 21,003. A total of 35,803 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease. The death toll is at 1,298, as per Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad. As many as 441 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths have been reported in Punjab today. The total number of cases stands at 11,739 including 3,721 active cases, 7,741 discharged cases and 277 deaths, said Department of Information and Public Relations, Punjab Government.

1,264 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Odisha on Thursday, said the State Health Department. The state has also reported 440 recoveries. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 21,099, including 7,025 active cases, and 13,749 recoveries, the Health Department added.

Tamil Nadu has reported 6,472 new COVID-19 positive cases and 88 deaths today. The total number of cases stands at 1,92,964 including 52,939 active cases, 1,36,793 discharged cases and 3,232 deaths, said State Health Department. A total of 84 people, including security and fire service personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Chennai's Raj Bhawan.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Mizoram is 326 including 184 cured/discharged cases and 142 active cases, according to the Department of Information and Public Relations, State Government. Meanwhile, 20 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Chandigarh today taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 800, according to the Health Department, Chandigarh.

Six new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mumbai's Dharavi today, taking the total number of cases in the area to 2,513 including 2,121 discharges and 142 active cases, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). While Mumbai reported 1,257 new coronavirus cases and 55 deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the financial capital to 1,05,829 and death toll at 5,927, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A total of 339 more COVID-19 cases and five deaths have been reported from Rajasthan on Thursday, informed the State's Health Department. As many as 44 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 1,769 cases, informed the state Health Department. The total figure includes 630 active cases and 1,112 recoveries.

Madhya Pradesh reported 632 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 25,474 including 780 deaths and 7,335 active cases, as per the State Health Department. A total of 145 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 5,445, according to the State Control Room COVID-19.

As many as 789 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Haryana today, taking the total number of cases to 28,975, said the State Health Department. Jammu and Kashmir reported 718 new COVID-19 cases today, which took the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 16,429. Besides, the death toll rose to 282 after nine deaths were reported in the UT on Thursday, according to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir. In a development, after the national capital, India's second national-level plasma bank was opened in Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 2.34 crore, C Vijaybhaskar, Health Minister, Tamil Nadu said here on Thursday.

Assam has so far reported 26,772 COVID-19 positive cases including 64 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Goa has reported 4176 COVID-19 positive cases while Karnataka has reported 75,833 COVID-19 positive cases so far, according to the Union Health Ministry.

