Croatia parliament approves new centre-right government

The Croatian parliament approved on Thursday the new centre-right cabinet led by Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic whose Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) had won the most parliamentary seats in the general election held on July 5.

Plenkovic's new coalition government is supported by two smaller liberal parties and the representatives of the national minorities. Plenkovic also headed the former HDZ-led coalition in the last four years.

Despite a tiny majority of 76 votes in the 151-seat parliament Plenkovic's government is expected to be able to count on a stable parliamentary support.