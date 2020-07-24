Rajasthan HC order status quo on Speaker's notices

Rajasthan High Court on Friday ordered maintaining status quo on the disqualification notices sent by the Speaker to Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs

The Pilot camp had moved the high court against the notices under which they face possible disqualification from the state assembly

The high court on Friday also admitted a petition filed by the 19 dissident Congress MLAs to include the Union government in the list of respondents to their petition.