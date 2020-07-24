Three Financial Committees of Delhi Legislative Assembly elected unopposed for FY 2020-21

Three financial committees of Delhi Legislative Assembly have been elected unopposed for the financial year 2020-21 on Friday.

According to the notification released by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, Saurabh Bharadwaj will be a member of the committee on public accounts and committee on estimates, while Raghav Chadha will be a member of the committee on estimates, among others.

The three financial committees consist of public accounts, the committee on government undertakings and the committee on estimates. Each committee has nine members. (ANI)