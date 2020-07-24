Cong MLAs stage walkout from Puducherry Assembly during LG's address

A group of Puducherry Congress MLAs on Friday staged a walkout from the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory during the address of Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to protest against her alleged reprimand of health staff. Notably, the Puducherry Government Medical Officers Association had earlier written a letter to Director (Health), Puducherry Government, complaining against Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for allegedly demeaning a senior colleague of their fraternity.

The association had said that they condemn the "unruly, inhuman behaviour" by the Lieutenant Governor towards their colleague during a video conference on July 19. "Proposal seeking approval for laying of Annual Financial Statement and Demand for Grants before Assembly and letters of Chief Minister-Speaker to address House received on Wednesday. LG has accepted the invitation," the LG Secretariat said in a statement.

On July 20, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had presented the annual budget for the year 2020-21 at Legislative Assembly, ignoring the directive of Bedi to defer the proceedings. (ANI)