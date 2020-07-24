HC moved for enrolment of advocates through video conferencing

The Madras High Court on Friday impleaded the Bar Council of India in a petition seeking to organize fresh enrolment of advocates through video conferencing in view of COVID-19 pandemic as it was mandatory for appearing for the mandatory All India Bar Exam (AIBE). A special division bench of Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice R Pongiappan suo motu (on its own) impleaded the Bar Council of India (BCI) as party respondent and directed it to inform as to whether the last date for submission of applications for this year's AIEB, scheduled to be held on August 16, can be extended.

The last date for submitting applications for AIBE-2020 is July 27. Petitioner S Harikrishnan of Thiruvarur sought a direction to the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTP) to conduct enrolment of advocates through video conferencing in view of lockdown.

He submitted that without enrolling as advocates, new law graduates were barred from appearing for AIBE. The last enrollment conducted by the state Bar council was in January. Candidates who have applied for enrolment after that and completed verification were eagerly waiting to get themselves enrolled and commence their career as an advocate, counsel for the petitioner B Poongkhulali said.

Therefore, there was an urgent need for the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to consider the request and organize the enrolment virtually, she added.