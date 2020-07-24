WTO largely upholds Russia's case against EU anti-dumping measures

WTO largely upholds Russia's case against EU anti-dumping measuresReuters | Geneva | Updated: 24-07-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 20:09 IST
A World Trade Organization (WTO) panel on Friday largely upheld a complaint brought by Russia against European Union anti-dumping measures, the third such ruling lost by the bloc.
The panel found that the EU "cost adjustment" methodology for calculating dumping margins in the case violates WTO anti-dumping rules, particularly regarding prices for energy inputs.
But it rejected claims that the EU's framework anti-dumping regulation, known as "the basic regulation", breaks WTO rules. Both sides have 60 days to appeal the decision in the case, brought in December 2016.
- READ MORE ON:
- WTO
- European Union
- Russia
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
NFL-Patriots confirm signing of quarterback Newton
WTO, ICC, B20 call for action to narrow growing trade finance gap
Nigeria WTO candidate asks U.S. President not to leave body
Candidates for WTO chief urge hasty vetting of next leader amid 'deep crisis'
After Thandie Newton, Nia Long calls out casting process of 'Charlie's Angels'