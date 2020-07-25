Goa: Indian Navy helicopter assists in locating, recovery of body

An advanced light helicopter (ALH) of the Indian Navy from Naval Air Station INS Hansa, assisted in locating and recovery of a body from Cape Rama on Friday. The body of the deceased was located on the coast in a rocky area inaccessible by vehicles.

With the help of local citizens, the body was secured in a recovery basket attached to the rescue hoist of the helicopter and shifted to a nearby cliff to be handed over to local authorities. Air Traffic Control at INS Hansa coordinated the communication between the aircraft and locals on the ground during the operation.

The deceased boy is a resident of Khola who reportedly drowned while fishing near Agonda Bay on July 19. The location of the site was about 35 kilometres south of Dabolim Airport near Cape Rama. (ANI)