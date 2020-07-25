Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram observes complete lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases
Streets in Thiruvananthapuram wore a deserted look on Saturday as the city observed a complete lockdown amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 25-07-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 12:33 IST
Streets in Thiruvananthapuram wore a deserted look on Saturday as the city observed a complete lockdown amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Thiruvananthapuram District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday ordered a lockdown in light of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the area. The district will stay under a strict lockdown till the midnight of July 28.
Seven councillors of the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation tested positive for COVID-19, following which the Mayor K Sreekumar went into self-quarantine on Friday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Kerala now stands at 16,995, including 9,379 active cases and 7,562 recoveries.
So far, 54 deaths have been reported from the state so far. (ANI)
