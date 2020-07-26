Left Menu
India's brave forces foiled Pakistan's sinister plans in Kargil war: PM Narendra Modi

On 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised Pakistan and said it undertook the misadventure with sinister plans to capture India's land and to divert its ongoing internal conflicts.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 11:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

On 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised Pakistan and said it undertook the misadventure with sinister plans to capture India's land and to divert its ongoing internal conflicts. Speaking at the 67th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', he said Pakistan tried to backstab in response to India's friendly endeavours.

"Today is Kargil Vijay Diwas. 21 years ago, on this day our Army won the Kargil war. India can never forget circumstances under which the war was fought. Pakistan undertook this misadventure with sinister plans to capture India's land and to divert its ongoing internal conflicts," he said. "India was then trying to have cordial relations with Pakistan but as it is said it is the nature of wicked to have enmity with everyone for no reason. People of such nature think evil even of those who do good to them. That is why in response to India's friendly endeavours Pakistan tried to backstab. But the world witnessed the valour and strength of India's brave forces." the Prime Minister said.

"You can imagine, the enemy was perched high on the mountains while our forces were fighting them. But the high morale and true of our forces won against mountains," he added. On July 26, 1999, the Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

Taking to Twitter earlier, Modi said that we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations. Will speak more about this during today's #MannKiBaat, which begins shortly. #CourageInKargil," he tweeted. (ANI)

