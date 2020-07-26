Jharkhand HC to be shut till Aug 6

Jharkhand HC to be shut till Aug 6PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 26-07-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 17:54 IST
The Jharkhand High Court will beclosed till August 6, as per a notice issued on Sunday
The notice issued by the Registrar General stated thatthe postponed vacation between May 18 and June 6 is beingadjusted with the vacation from July 27 to August 6, the HighCourt Advocates Association's Treasurer Dhiraj Kumar said
The vacation is also announced amid the rising numberof COVID-19 cases, he said.
