Laptop scheme for meritorious students to start again: Madhya Pradesh CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that the scheme to distribute laptops to meritorious students of the state would be started again. He added that those who have excelled in the Class XII exams conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board will also be given laptops.

ANI | Updated: 26-07-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 21:56 IST
The Chief Minister who was tested COVID positive yesterday. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that the scheme to distribute laptops to meritorious students of the state would be started again. He added that those who have excelled in the Class XII exams conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board will also be given laptops. The Chief Minister who tested COVID positive on Saturday held a review meeting of the senior staff from the hospital bed earlier in the day.

"The scheme of supplying laptops to the meritorious students of Madhya Pradesh is being started again. Under this, the meritorious students will be given incentives of Rs 25,000 to buy laptops as also citation letters for the same," the CM said in his series of tweets. Chauhan added, "The benefit of this scheme will be given to the students, who have excelled in the 12th main examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Madhya Pradesh for the academic session 2019-20. The benefit of the scheme will be given to both regular and self-taught students."

The chief minister further observed that while a large part of the state's budget was being spent on the health services, the state is facing financial crunches due to dip in economic activities. "A large part of our state's budget is being spent on health services, on the other hand, due to the decrease in economic activities, the state's income has also decreased," he added.

Assuring the state government staff not to worry about increments, as they are 'backbone' of his government, the CM added, "The increment of the government staff will be done at the appointed time. However, it has been decided in the public interest that its real benefit will be given after conditions become normal." "Not only COVID-19, but you have also supported the government in every difficult situation. This government is also with you at every step, your interest will always be taken care of, your rights will always be protected," Chauhan said while expressing hope that the state government employees would support the decision. (ANI)

