200 kg cannabis seized, three held in Bhadrachalam

The police in Bhadrachalam town have seized 200 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 30 lakh from a car and arrested three people. According to the police, the drugs arrived from Orissa and were seized on Sunday.

"On July 26, at Bhadrachalam forest check post at 5 pm sub-inspector Mahesh and CRPF inspector Sundaram inspected the vehicle and seized 200 kgs of cannabis worth Rs 30 lakh. The drugs were being transported from Orissa to Hyderabad," said K Vinod, inspector, Bhadrachalam town. The accused have been identified as Burla Srikanth, Anirudh, and Vinay.

A case under the relevant section has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)