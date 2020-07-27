Left Menu
Development News Edition

200 kg cannabis seized, three held in Bhadrachalam

The police in Bhadrachalam town have seized 200 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 30 lakh from a car and arrested three people.

ANI | Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) | Updated: 27-07-2020 09:25 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 09:25 IST
200 kg cannabis seized, three held in Bhadrachalam
200 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 30 lakh seized by the police on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The police in Bhadrachalam town have seized 200 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 30 lakh from a car and arrested three people. According to the police, the drugs arrived from Orissa and were seized on Sunday.

"On July 26, at Bhadrachalam forest check post at 5 pm sub-inspector Mahesh and CRPF inspector Sundaram inspected the vehicle and seized 200 kgs of cannabis worth Rs 30 lakh. The drugs were being transported from Orissa to Hyderabad," said K Vinod, inspector, Bhadrachalam town. The accused have been identified as Burla Srikanth, Anirudh, and Vinay.

A case under the relevant section has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Immobile scores hat trick, nears single-season record

A hat trick moved Ciro Immobile within three goals of overtaking Gonzalo Higuains single-season record for Serie A with two matches remaining. Immobile netted two penalties and also scored a magnificent strike in Lazios 5-1 win at Hellas Ve...

NYCFC upsets Toronto FC 3-1, advances to MLS quarterfinals

Jess Medina scored in the fifth minute, Valentn Castellanos doubled the lead early in the second half and Maxi Moralez provided the clinching goal late as New York City FC beat Toronto FC 3-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the MLS is Ba...

Masks, on-set doctors and temperature checks: Akshay Kumar's 'Bellbottom' gears up for UK shoot

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar will be heading to the United Kingdom to start the shooting for his film Bellbottom and the actor says the makers have chalked out a plan to ensure the safety of the entire crew amid the coronavirus pandemic. The...

Ronaldo dedicates Serie A title to Juventus fans

Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday dedicated the Serie A title to Juventus fans, in particular to those who have suffered and are suffering from the coronavirus pandemic. Done Champions of Italy. Delighted for the second consecutive championship a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020