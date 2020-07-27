Four held in Rs 44.5 lakh robbery case of ITC distributor

Four accused were arrested in connection with the Rs 44.5 lakh robbery case of ITC distributor in Bengaluru on Monday. Dr Sharanappa SD, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East division, Bengaluru City tweeted, "44.5 lakhs Robbery case of ITC distributor solved by @acppnagar, PI @pulikeshinagrps and crime staff."

The police have recovered Rs 38 lakh from a spare tyre of the car. "4 accused arrested, recovered ~38Lakhs. Accused had concealed money in car stepney," the tweet added. (ANI)