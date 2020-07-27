Left Menu
Development News Edition

Medical admission: HC directs Centre to form committee to decide on OBC reservation in all-India quota

The bench passed the order on the batch of petitions moved by the Tamil Nadu government, the DMK, AIADMK, PMK and other political parties challenging the decision of the Centre not to provide OBC reservation in AIQ seats for medical admission. Disposing of the petitions, the court also observed that it is open for the Centre to pass any legislation to provide OBC reservation in AIQ seats for medical admission.PTI COR SS PTI PTI PTI.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-07-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 13:45 IST
Medical admission: HC directs Centre to form committee to decide on OBC reservation in all-India quota

Chennai, Jul 27 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Central government to constitute a committee to decide on the issue of providing OBC reservation in all-India seats (AIQ) surrendered by Tamil Nadu for medical admission. Such a committee comprising representatives from Centre, state and Medical Council of India should be constituted within three months, the court said.

The first bench of Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy also made it clear that any decision made by the committee shall be applicable only from the next academic year. Asserting that there was no legal bar in providing OBC reservation in AIQ seats as contended by the MCI, the bench said it was not passing a positive order to provide the reservation only in view of settled law that courts cannot interfere in policy matters of the government, unless in cases where fundamental rights are affected.

"Reservation is not a legal or fundamental right," the court added. The bench passed the order on the batch of petitions moved by the Tamil Nadu government, the DMK, AIADMK, PMK and other political parties challenging the decision of the Centre not to provide OBC reservation in AIQ seats for medical admission.

Disposing of the petitions, the court also observed that it is open for the Centre to pass any legislation to provide OBC reservation in AIQ seats for medical admission.PTI COR SS PTI PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong shares fall as Sino-U.S. tensions, COVID surge weigh

Hong Kong shares fell on Monday, extending losses from the previous session on rising Sino-U.S. tensions, and as a jump in COVID-19 cases in the city weighed on investor sentiment. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 102.07 ...

Karisma Kapoor channels 'Monday Mood' with throwback video

Channelling her Monday mood with a glamorous throwback video, actor Karisma Kapoor treated her fans with a glamorous blast from the past clip. Monday mood blastfromthepast letscheer, wrote the 46-year-old star alongside the intriguing video...

Don't extend loan moratorium, able corporates not re-paying loans: Parekh

Individuals and corporates having the ability to re-pay their loans are not doing so by taking advantage of the moratorium given by Reserve Bank of India RBI, HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh said on Monday. Even people who have the ability to p...

Modi took bold decisions to help people fight COVID-19: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi took bold decisions to help people amid the COVID-19 situation in the country. Addressing Maharashtra BJP unit functionaries via video link, Nadda also said the Modi-led go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020