Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre defends PMCARES in SC, verdict reserved

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 16:32 IST
Centre defends PMCARES in SC, verdict reserved

The Centre on Monday strongly defended the PM CARES Fund in the Supreme Court saying it's a public trust meant to receive "voluntary contributions" to fight COVID-19 pandemic and the budgetary allocations for NDRF and SDRF are not "being touched". The statement was made by the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, before a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan which reserved its order on one of the prayers of the PIL, filed by NGO ' Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL), seeking a direction that all the money collected under the PM CARES Fund for the COVID-19 pandemic should be transferred to National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

The Centre on March 28 had set up the Prime Minister''s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund with the primary objective to deal with any kind of emergency situation like the one currently posed by the COVID-19 outbreak and provide relief to those affected. The prime minister is the ex-officio chairman of the fund and the defence, home and finance ministers are its ex-officio trustees.

During the hearing, the Solicitor General told the bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and M R Shah, that the PM CARES Fund is a "voluntary fund" while funds to the NDRF and SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) are made available through budgetary allocations. "It is a public trust. It is a body where you can make voluntary contributions and no budgetary allocations to the NDRF or SDRF are being touched. What has to be spent will be spent," the law officer said, adding that no law has been violated.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the petitioner NGO, said they are not doubting the bona fide of anyone but the creation of the PM CARES Fund is allegedly in contravention of provisions of the Disaster Management Act. He claimed that an audit of the NDRF is being conducted by the Comptroller and Auditor-General (CAG) but the government has said the audit of the PM CARES Fund will be done by private auditors.

Dave questioned the validity of the PM cares fund and alleged that it was a 'fraud on the Constitution". Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for another party, said that all CSR contribution benefits are given to the PM Cares Fund and they are denied to the state disaster relief funds and "these are very serious issues which need to be looked into".

Mehta said that a national plan was prepared in 2019 and that had included the ways to deal with the "biological disaster." "That time no one knew of COVID. It is biological and public health disaster plan which is part of national plan. So this contention that there was no plan is factually wrong," he said, adding that the plan to tackle such disasters changes with the need. "We cannot have a constant and static plan and needs to be updated from time to time," the law officer said.

Dave, however, said a "special plan" must be brought for the COVID to ensure a coordinated approach to deal with its challenges. On June 17, the apex court had asked the Centre to file its response on the plea, which has sought a direction that all the contributions made by individuals and institutions for the COVID-19 pandemic should be credited to the NDRF, rather than to the PM CARES Fund.

The PIL had alleged that the Centre has been "refraining from divulging information about the specific utilization of crores of rupees that have been contributed to the PM CARES Fund till date". It had also sought a direction for the government to prepare, notify and implement a national plan under the Disaster Management Act to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides this, the top court also heard briefly the case related to plights of migrant workers which was taken note on its own earlier. The Solicitor General on Monday told the court that one crore people have been shifted to their native places.

He said that now businesses have restarted and such matters should be heard by the high courts concerned. The top court, on May 28 and on later dates passed a slew of directions for the welfare of stranded workers including asking the states not to charge any fare from the returning workers.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Hundreds jam airport as evacuations from Vietnam's Danang begin

Hundreds flooded the airport in the central Vietnamese tourism hotspot of Danang on Monday after three residents tested positive for the coronavirus and the evacuation of 80,000 people began. The Southeast Asian country is back on high aler...

Noida varsity makes self-sanitising gloves, devices that alert user on social distancing breach

Researchers at a private university in Uttar Pradeshs Noida have developed smart devices that raise alarm when social-distancing norms are breached and a user touches their face, besides designing gloves that dispense sanitiser automaticall...

SC reserves order on PIL to transfer PM CARES contributions to disaster relief fund

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its order on a public interest litigation PIL seeking directions to transfer the contributions made to the PM CARES Fund to the National Disaster Relief Fund NDRF. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan...

Expose Maha govt's 'failure': Nadda to state BJP cadre

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday asked the Maharashtra party unit to strengthen its IT cell and expose the Uddhav Thackeray-led state governments failure. In a virtual address from Delhi, Nadda addressed a web meeting of the state BJP unit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020