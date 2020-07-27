Left Menu
Development News Edition

Treatment of COVID-19 infected patients: Mere direction for complying with order not enough, says SC

The top court was hearing a matter in which it had taken suo motu (on its own) cognizance regarding proper treatment of COVID-19 patients and dignified handling of dead bodies in the hospitals. The bench, also comprising Justices R S Reddy and M R Shah, noted that states and UTs have not filed affidavits giving details of compliance of various directions issued by the top court on June 19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 19:57 IST
Treatment of COVID-19 infected patients: Mere direction for complying with order not enough, says SC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday was not satisfied with the response of the Centre on the issue of compliance of its directions regarding proper treatment of COVID-19 patients and dignified handling of dead bodies in the hospital, saying "mere direction to comply with the directives is "not enough". The top court also said while the affidavit filed by the Centre did not speak about the details of compliance of its directions, the states and union territories have not yet filed their affidavits and there was a need for chief secretaries to ensure compliance of its directions. It asked the Centre and the states to file detailed affidavits about compliance of its order on the issue and observed that it had issued 11 directions in its June 19 order passed in the matter.

The apex court said the states and Union Territory (UTs) were to comply with those directives and steps were also to be taken by the Centre. "An affidavit has been filed on behalf of the Union of India, which does not give the details of compliance of the directions except that orders have been issued to comply the directions. Mere direction to comply the directions is not enough. The steps taken towards compliance of the directions have to be brought on the record," a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said in its order. The top court was hearing a matter in which it had taken suo motu (on its own) cognizance regarding proper treatment of COVID-19 patients and dignified handling of dead bodies in the hospitals.

The bench, also comprising Justices R S Reddy and M R Shah, noted that states and UTs have not filed affidavits giving details of compliance of various directions issued by the top court on June 19. "We are of the view that the chief secretaries of the states have to take steps to ensure that directions issued by this court in order dated June 19, 2020 are complied with. An appropriate compliance report be filed," the bench said.

It granted two weeks time to states and UTs to file appropriate compliance affidavit. "The Union of India may also file detailed affidavit within two weeks giving the details of the various compliance of the directions which were issued by this court," the bench said and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks. In its June 19 order, the apex court had directed the Centre and states to set up expert panel for effective monitoring, supervision, and guidance of government and COVID dedicated hospitals for providing proper health care to patients.

It had directed the Centre to bring uniformity in charges of testing and other facilities and ordered it to constitute an expert committee of senior doctors of Central government hospitals, GNCTD run hospitals, AIIMS and responsible officer from the Union health ministry. It had said that the expert committee shall inspect, supervise and issue necessary directions to all government hospitals, COVID hospitals and other hospitals in NCT of Delhi for taking care of COVID patients and the panel shall ensure that at least one visit in each hospital be done weekly.

The top court had further directed that all states shall constitute an expert team of doctors and other experts for inspection, supervision and guidance of government hospitals and other hospitals dedicated to COVID-19 in each state. It had said that expert team may inspect, supervise the hospitals in the state and issue necessary directions for the improvement to the concerned hospital and report to the government.

The court had also issued directions with regard to the patient care and said, "All Covid-dedicated hospitals shall permit one willing attendant of the patient in the hospital premise, who can remain in an area earmarked by the hospital".

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

TN vends to continue selling liquor through counters till HC decides pleas: SC

State-owned vends in Tamil Nadu will keep selling liquor as the Supreme Court on Monday extended the operation of its earlier order by which the High Courts restraint direction on counter sale of the spirit was stayed. A bench comprising Ju...

Four new "Ro-Pax" vessels for Assam

Four new Ro-Pax vessels will operate on National Waterways No 2, stretching from Dhubri to Sadiya, for convenience of the inhabitants of Majuli river island and people of other parts of Assam, Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said ...

Govt bans 47 more Chinese apps; most of them clones, variants of apps blocked earlier

India has banned 47 more apps with links to China, most being clones or from the same parent company whose main applications were banned last month, a source said. The banned clones include TikTok Lite, Helo Lite, Shareit Lite and Bigo Li...

New testing labs to help check spread of coronavirus in UP, Maha, West Bengal: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the three new state-of-the-art COVID-19 testing laboratories, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will play a significant role in containing the spread of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020