Job losses due to COVID-19 figure in meeting of parliamentary panel on commerce

Job losses due to COVID-19 and the need to boost startups were among the issues that figured in a meeting of parliamentary panel on commerce held on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 21:34 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

By Ashoke Raj

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Commerce on `Attracting investment in the post-COVID economy, challenges and opportunities for India' was attended by senior officials of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. They said that the special economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore has provided relief to the industry and 'Aatmnirbhar Bharat' campaign paves the way for strengthening the economy.There was also talk of promoting startups.

Sources said that some panel members raised the issue of job losses due to the COVID-19. They said that members noted that a job is a big hope for any non-business family and the government should devise ways of generating jobs. Sources said concern was raised about reports that coronavirus pandemic has put more than 10 crore jobs in danger.

The members also said that attention needs to paid to the situation so that crime does not increase due to unemployment. A panel member raised the problems faced by industry due to coronavirus. He said there was a need to simply rules to bring greater ease in doing business.

Some members asked about the possibility of ban on Chinese products and alternative sources for companies dependent on the Chinese goods in the wake of strain in ties between the two countries following recent actions of Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh. Around 13 out of 31 members attended the parliamentary panel meeting today while maintaining social distancing. (ANI)

