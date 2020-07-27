India's COVID-19 count crosses 14 lakh-mark with 49,931 new cases; recovery rate at 63.92 pc

With a spike of 49,931 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID count crossed the 14 lakh-mark on Monday while the recovery rate stood at 63.92 per cent. According to Union Health Ministry, total COVID-19 cases stand at 14,35,453 including 4,85,114 active cases and 9,17,568 cured/discharged/migrated cases.

With 708 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 32,771. India had crossed 13 lakh COVID-19 cases on July 25.

A total of 7,924 fresh COVID-19 cases and 227 deaths were reported in Maharashtra today. The total count of cases in the state is 3,83,723 including 2,21,944 recovered cases and 1,47,592 active cases. A total of 613 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases has risen to 1,31,219 including 1,16,372 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,853 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 6,993 new COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 2,20,716. While 5,723 patients were discharged, 54,896 cases are still active in the state. Twenty-two deaths and 1,052 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Gujarat. The state's case count has risen to 56,874 including 13,146 active cases, 41,380 cured/discharged patients and 2,348 deaths.

Karnataka reported 5,324 new COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state stands at 1,01,465 including 61,819 active cases and 1,953 deaths. A total of 1,473 COVID-19 positive cases and eight deaths were reported in Telangana today. The total count of cases in the state has risen to 55,532 including 42,106 recovered cases and 471 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh detected 6,051 COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases has risen to 1,02,349 including 49,558 discharged patients and 1,090 deaths. Nine deaths and 789 new COVID-19 cases were reported today in Madhya Pradesh taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 28,589 including 19,791 recovered cases and 7978 active cases.

A total of 557 new cases were reported in Punjab today. The total number of reported cases in the state is now 13,769. The number of patients discharged is 9,064 and the number of active cases is 4,387, Punjab Government said. Uttar Pradesh reported 3,578 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases in the state stand at 26,204 and the death toll has risen to 1,456.

Total COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar are 41,111 as on Monday, the State Health Department said. Chandigarh reported 23 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases to 910. This includes 575 recoveries and 321 active cases. The death toll stands at 14.

Two deaths and 702 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala today. The total number of reported cases is now 19,727. There are 495 COVID-19 hotspots in the state. A total of 86 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry today taking the total number of reported cases in the Union Territory to 2,872.

Haryana reported 795 new cases today and the total number of reported cases in the state has reached 32,127. There are 6,684 active cases, death toll stands at 397. The number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha stands at 26,892 including 17,373 recovered/discharged cases, 9,338 active cases and 147 deaths.

Manipur reported 51 new case taking the total count of cases in the state to 2286. The number of active and recovered cases is 727 and 1,559 respectively. The recovery rate is 68.19 per cent. A total of 470 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today - 161 from Jammu division and 309 from Kashmir division. The total number of cases stands at 18,390 including 7,667 actives cases, 10,402 recoveries and 321 deaths.