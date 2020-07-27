Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's COVID-19 count crosses 14 lakh-mark with 49,931 new cases; recovery rate at 63.92 pc

With a spike of 49,931 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID count crossed the 14 lakh-mark on Monday while the recovery rate stood at 63.92 per cent.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 22:28 IST
India's COVID-19 count crosses 14 lakh-mark with 49,931 new cases; recovery rate at 63.92 pc
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

With a spike of 49,931 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID count crossed the 14 lakh-mark on Monday while the recovery rate stood at 63.92 per cent. According to Union Health Ministry, total COVID-19 cases stand at 14,35,453 including 4,85,114 active cases and 9,17,568 cured/discharged/migrated cases.

With 708 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 32,771. India had crossed 13 lakh COVID-19 cases on July 25.

A total of 7,924 fresh COVID-19 cases and 227 deaths were reported in Maharashtra today. The total count of cases in the state is 3,83,723 including 2,21,944 recovered cases and 1,47,592 active cases. A total of 613 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases has risen to 1,31,219 including 1,16,372 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,853 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 6,993 new COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 2,20,716. While 5,723 patients were discharged, 54,896 cases are still active in the state. Twenty-two deaths and 1,052 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Gujarat. The state's case count has risen to 56,874 including 13,146 active cases, 41,380 cured/discharged patients and 2,348 deaths.

Karnataka reported 5,324 new COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state stands at 1,01,465 including 61,819 active cases and 1,953 deaths. A total of 1,473 COVID-19 positive cases and eight deaths were reported in Telangana today. The total count of cases in the state has risen to 55,532 including 42,106 recovered cases and 471 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh detected 6,051 COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases has risen to 1,02,349 including 49,558 discharged patients and 1,090 deaths. Nine deaths and 789 new COVID-19 cases were reported today in Madhya Pradesh taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 28,589 including 19,791 recovered cases and 7978 active cases.

A total of 557 new cases were reported in Punjab today. The total number of reported cases in the state is now 13,769. The number of patients discharged is 9,064 and the number of active cases is 4,387, Punjab Government said. Uttar Pradesh reported 3,578 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases in the state stand at 26,204 and the death toll has risen to 1,456.

Total COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar are 41,111 as on Monday, the State Health Department said. Chandigarh reported 23 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases to 910. This includes 575 recoveries and 321 active cases. The death toll stands at 14.

Two deaths and 702 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala today. The total number of reported cases is now 19,727. There are 495 COVID-19 hotspots in the state. A total of 86 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry today taking the total number of reported cases in the Union Territory to 2,872.

Haryana reported 795 new cases today and the total number of reported cases in the state has reached 32,127. There are 6,684 active cases, death toll stands at 397. The number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha stands at 26,892 including 17,373 recovered/discharged cases, 9,338 active cases and 147 deaths.

Manipur reported 51 new case taking the total count of cases in the state to 2286. The number of active and recovered cases is 727 and 1,559 respectively. The recovery rate is 68.19 per cent. A total of 470 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today - 161 from Jammu division and 309 from Kashmir division. The total number of cases stands at 18,390 including 7,667 actives cases, 10,402 recoveries and 321 deaths.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Republican Senator Cotton criticized for 'necessary evil' slavery comment

Republican U.S. Senator Tom Cotton came under pressure over published comments in which he said Americas founders viewed slavery as a necessary evil.Cotton, seen as a possible 2024 presidential candidate, made the comments in an interview w...

ESI scam case: Andhra HC defers hearing on TDP MLA Atchan Naidu's bail plea

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday deferred the hearing on the bail plea of TDP MLA Atchan Naidu in the ESI scam case to July 29. ESI scam accused number 2 and TDP MLA Atchan Naidus bail plea in the case has been reserved for further o...

Bombay Flying Club becomes country's first DGCA-approved drone training school: Aviation Ministry

The Bombay Flying Club has become the first DGCA-approved drone training school of the country, the Civil Aviation Ministry said Monday. Good news for drone users. Want to be a professional drone pilot If yes, then register at the Bombay Fl...

Delhi records 613 fresh cases, lowest in two months

As the national capital recorded 613 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, the lowest in the last two months, and recovery rate improved to 88 per cent, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while other cities are re-imposing lockdown, there was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020