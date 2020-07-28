Human trial of 'Covaxin' begins at SUM hospital in Bhubaneswar

The human trial of India's first indigenous vaccine candidate 'Covaxin' began at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital in Bhubaneswar on Monday. Covaxin, the vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, has been administered to several persons, who volunteered to be part of the trial, said Dr E Venkat Rao, Principal Investigator of the trial process.

The vaccination was conducted after the volunteers underwent a rigorous screening procedure. "There was a lot of enthusiasm among people who offered themselves to be volunteers for the trial," he said.

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) which is collaborating with Bharat Biotech for the development of the vaccine, has chosen 12 medical institutes across the country. IMS and SUM Hospital is the only such institute in Odisha to be chosen for the purpose. Those interested to volunteer for the project may contact the institute by registering online at ptctu.soa.ac.in under the section register for clinical trials.

However, volunteers are required to be disease-free and can screen themselves through a simple questionnaire available at the same website, a statement from SUM hospital said.