Left Menu
Development News Edition

Initial hearing of ex-Pemex boss Lozoya set for Tuesday morning

Mexican prosecutors contend that before he became Pemex's boss, Lozoya, among other things, solicited and obtained funds from Brazilian company Odebrecht, and funneled cash into the 2012 presidential election campaign of Pena Nieto. Then, as Pemex CEO, he handed contracts to Odebrecht and did the same for steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico after receiving bribes, they allege.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 05:45 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 05:45 IST
Initial hearing of ex-Pemex boss Lozoya set for Tuesday morning

An initial court hearing into corruption charges against Emilio Lozoya, the former boss of Mexican state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos, is scheduled for 9 a.m. (1400 GMT) on Tuesday, an official for Mexico's judicial authorities said.

Lozoya, who was chief executive of the firm known as Pemex from 2012 to 2016 under Mexico's former president, Enrique Pena Nieto, faces accusations ranging from accepting bribes to money laundering. Lozoya, 45, has denied any wrongdoing. The trial of Lozoya could expose years of alleged malpractice at the state oil company and provide a stage for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to show graft at the heart of government, which he has vowed to clean up.

An official at the Federal Council of the Judiciary gave the time of Lozoya's hearing but no further details. Mexican prosecutors contend that before he became Pemex's boss, Lozoya, among other things, solicited and obtained funds from Brazilian company Odebrecht, and funneled cash into the 2012 presidential election campaign of Pena Nieto.

Then, as Pemex CEO, he handed contracts to Odebrecht and did the same for steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico after receiving bribes, they allege. Odebrecht has admitted paying bribes in Mexico. The bosses of Altos Hornos have denied wrongdoing. Lawyers representing Lozoya have said he acted on Pena Nieto's orders in conducting major transactions that have now landed him in trouble. Pena Nieto has not been charged and has rejected any suggestion of wrongdoing.

Lozoya, a former rising star of Mexican politics, arrived back in Mexico on July 17 following his extradition from Spain.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus crisis threatens internet opportunity for Native Americans

By Avi-Asher Schapiro NEW YORK, July 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The COVID-19 crisis has disrupted a rare opportunity for Native American communities to address a lack of critical internet access, supporters and elected officials say, b...

China's activities in South China Sea likely to dominate Australia-US talks

Amid Chinas expansionist and aggressive policies, Australian-US Ministerial Consultations AUSMIN will take place on Tuesday to discuss a range of issues including COVID-19 pandemic and the South China Sea. According to South China Morning P...

Former Malaysian PM Najib arrives at court for 1MDB case verdict

Malaysias former Prime Minister Najib Razak arrived at a Kuala Lumpur court on Tuesday to hear a verdict in the first of several graft trials linked to a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad 1MDB.A high co...

Jays blast Nationals 4-1 behind quartet of homers

Teoscar Hernandez hit two home runs and Rowdy Tellez and Danny Jansen each had one as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Washington Nationals 4-1 Monday night. The Nationals outhit the Blue Jays 11-7, but they hit into four double ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020