Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Attorney General Barr to defend use of federal agents to quell Portland protests

The committee launched an inquiry recently into whether he was politicizing the department after he intervened in several high-profile criminal cases involving Trump's political allies in ways that benefited them - including scaling back a sentencing recommendation for Trump's friend Roger Stone and seeking to drop the criminal case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Barr will defend his actions on Tuesday, saying: "The president has not attempted to interfere in these decisions." He will also accuse Democrats of falsely "conjuring up a narrative that I am simply the president’s factotum who disposes of criminal cases according to his instructions."

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 06:37 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 06:37 IST
U.S. Attorney General Barr to defend use of federal agents to quell Portland protests

U.S. Attorney General William Barr will defend the Justice Department's use of federal law enforcement agents to quell protests in Portland, Oregon, in congressional testimony on Tuesday, saying attacks on the federal courthouse there represent "an assault on the government of the United States." "The most basic responsibility of government is to ensure the rule of law, so that people can live their lives safely and without fear. The Justice Department will continue working to meet that solemn responsibility," Barr said in prepared remarks before the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.

Tuesday will mark the first time that Barr has appeared before the House Judiciary Committee since taking the helm of the Justice Department in February of last year. His appearance comes as the Justice Department faces criticism for its role in sending federal officers to forcibly disperse protesters in Portland and Washington, D.C.

Barr has faced heavy scrutiny from Democrats since the beginning of his tenure, starting with his decision to selectively release a summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The committee launched an inquiry recently into whether he was politicizing the department after he intervened in several high-profile criminal cases involving Trump's political allies in ways that benefited them - including scaling back a sentencing recommendation for Trump's friend Roger Stone and seeking to drop the criminal case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Barr will defend his actions on Tuesday, saying: "The president has not attempted to interfere in these decisions." He will also accuse Democrats of falsely "conjuring up a narrative that I am simply the president’s factotum who disposes of criminal cases according to his instructions."

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus crisis threatens internet opportunity for Native Americans

By Avi-Asher Schapiro NEW YORK, July 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The COVID-19 crisis has disrupted a rare opportunity for Native American communities to address a lack of critical internet access, supporters and elected officials say, b...

China's activities in South China Sea likely to dominate Australia-US talks

Amid Chinas expansionist and aggressive policies, Australian-US Ministerial Consultations AUSMIN will take place on Tuesday to discuss a range of issues including COVID-19 pandemic and the South China Sea. According to South China Morning P...

Former Malaysian PM Najib arrives at court for 1MDB case verdict

Malaysias former Prime Minister Najib Razak arrived at a Kuala Lumpur court on Tuesday to hear a verdict in the first of several graft trials linked to a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad 1MDB.A high co...

Jays blast Nationals 4-1 behind quartet of homers

Teoscar Hernandez hit two home runs and Rowdy Tellez and Danny Jansen each had one as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Washington Nationals 4-1 Monday night. The Nationals outhit the Blue Jays 11-7, but they hit into four double ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020