J-K LG dedicates 49 projects worth Rs 81 cr

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday dedicated 49 projects worth Rs 81.15 cr to the public, completed under various Centrally sponsored schemes. The inaugurated projects primarily included capacity addition at 33/11 KV level by way of construction of new 33/11 KV substations, capacity enhancement of existing 33/11 KV substations either by way of installation of additional power transformers or by augmentation of the existing power transformers.

LG dedicated to public the underground cabling work at Patnitop tourist spot. The e-inauguration of the project was done from Raj Bhawan and simultaneously at Patnitop in presence of Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, officers of District Administration and JPDCL, the executing agency of the project. The work was executed at a cost of Rs 12.58 crore under Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) Rural project.

In addition, he dedicated a new 2x10 MVA Sub Station constructed at Birpur (Industrial complex Bari Brahmna) at a cost of Rs 4.6 crore. He also laid the foundation stone of seven new projects in districts of Rajouri, Poonch and Jammu. (ANI)