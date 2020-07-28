Left Menu
Kerala gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair sent to five-day Customs custody

Two accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, were on Tuesday sent to five-day custody of the Customs Department by a Kochi court.

28-07-2020
Two accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, were on Tuesday sent to five-day custody of the Customs Department by a Kochi court. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) also dismissed the bail petitions of five accused -- Hamjad Ali, Samju, Muhammad Anwar, Jipsal and Muhammad Abdul Shameem -- in the matter.

The court also issued non-bailable warrants against two other accused in the case -- Faisal Fareed and Rabins Karikkankudiyil Hameed -- on the request of the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive). Fareed and Hameed are suspected of being in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The NIA, which is probing the high-profile case related to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had earlier taken Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair to various places in Thiruvananthapuram including their residences and a flat near the Secretariat for collecting evidence. The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram. The case is being probed by the NIA. (ANI)

