Raj HC seeks govt response on plea opposing probe against Shekhawat

The order has been passed on a petition filed by one Kewal Chand Dakalia, the shareholder director of Navprabha Buildtech Pvt Ltd which is said to be linked with Shekhawat.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-07-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 16:41 IST
Raj HC seeks govt response on plea opposing probe against Shekhawat
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Rajasthan high court on Tuesday sought response from the state government on a petition challenging a lower court order directing investigation against Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and others in a scam case. The High Court, however, did not issue a stay restraining the order of the lower court asking the Special Operations Group (SOG) to investigate Shekhawat's role in connection with the Rs 884-crore Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam

The order has been passed on a petition filed by one Kewal Chand Dakalia, the shareholder director of Navprabha Buildtech Pvt Ltd which is said to be linked with Shekhawat. Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani argued the matter on behalf of the petitioner from Mumbai via video conference

A city ADJ court last week directed a private complaint to be investigated by the SOG in relation to the money trail that ended at Navprabha Buildtech in the Sanjeevani Credit Cooperative Society scam case.

