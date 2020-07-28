Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada DC among officers reshuffled by K'taka govt

Deputy Commissioners (DC) of two Karnataka districts, Chitradurga and Dakshina Kannada, are among the officers who have been reshuffled by the state government, as per an official order. "R Vinoth Priya, Deputy Commissioner, Chitradurga district transferred and posted as Director, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Commerce and Industries Department," said Government of Karnataka.

"Sindhu B Rupesh, Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada district, Mangaluru transferred with immediate effect and posted as Director, Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services (EDCS), Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (E-Governance)," Karnataka Government added. The decision to transfer comes amid rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there is 61,827 active number of coronavirus cases in the state. (ANI)