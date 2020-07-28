Left Menu
K'taka reports 5,536 new COVID-19 cases, 102 deaths

As many as 5,536 new COVID-19 cases and 102 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Tuesday, according to the State Health Department.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 28-07-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 20:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 5,536 new COVID-19 cases and 102 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Tuesday, according to the State Health Department. With these new cases of coronavirus, the total number of positive cases in the state stands at 1,07,001 including 64,434 active cases, 40,504 discharges and 2,055 deaths.

India on Tuesday reported 47,704 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's count of coronavirus cases to 14,83,157, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the total cases, there are 4,96,988 active cases in the country while the number of patients cured/discharged and migrated stands at 9,52,744. With 654 deaths due to COVID-19 in the country reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll rises to 33,425.

