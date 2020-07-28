Left Menu
China and EU to speed up negotiation on investment agreement

China and the European Union will accelerate negotiations in order to conclude a China-EU investment agreement by the end of this year, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said on Tuesday. China and the EU will also continue to strengthen macro economic policy adjustments and implement effective fiscal and monetary policies to push forward global economic recovery, Liu said in a statement published by China's ministry of commerce.

Liu was speaking after an online meeting with European Commission executive vice president Valdis Dombrovskis. On fighting the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 650,000 people around the globe, China and the EU will work on virus prevention, vaccine development and exchanges of professionals through further bilateral cooperation, the statement said.

China and EU will further expand trade in agricultural products, the statement said.

