COVID-19: India's case fatality rate declines to 2.25 per cent

With COVID-19 Case Fatality Rate (CFR) declining to 2.25 per cent, India now is among countries with the lowest fatality rates, a Health Ministry official said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 21:28 IST
COVID-19: India's case fatality rate declines to 2.25 per cent
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With COVID-19 Case Fatality Rate (CFR) declining to 2.25 per cent, India now is among countries with the lowest fatality rates, a Health Ministry official said on Tuesday. The CFR reduced from around 3.33 per cent in mid-June to 2.25 per cent on Tuesday.

While the total count of COVID-19 cases is 15,83,156, the country has reported 33,425 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. "Under the guidance of the central government, state/UT governments have focused on reducing the fatalities by effectively managing the severe cases and prioritising care of the high-risk population using field health care workers leading to decrease in the CFR across the country," the official said.

He added that focused efforts of the government on early detection and isolation, work done by expert teams of AIIMS for efficient clinical management of hospitalised cases and periodic visits of central teams have resulted in improving the recovery rate in the country. According to Health Ministry data, India has seen more than 30,000 recoveries per day for the fifth day in a row.

"The recovery rate has seen a sharp increase from around 53 per cent in mid-June to more than 64 per cent as on July 28. With 35,176 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, about 9,52,743 patients have recovered so far," the official added. The gap between the recovered cases and the active cases is also increasing continuously and is 4,55,755 at present. It means the actual active caseload is 4,96,988 and all are under medical supervision, the official said.

