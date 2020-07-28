Left Menu
Development News Edition

First hearing begins in Mexico's corruption trial of ex-Pemex boss

The former head of Mexican state oil company Pemex, Emilio Lozoya, appeared in court on Tuesday for an initial hearing on corruption charges, kicking off a case that could expose years of alleged malpractice at the firm. Lozoya, who was chief executive of the firm formally known as Petroleos Mexicanos from 2012 to 2016 under former President Enrique Pena Nieto, faces accusations ranging from accepting bribes to money laundering.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 28-07-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 21:46 IST
First hearing begins in Mexico's corruption trial of ex-Pemex boss
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The former head of Mexican state oil company Pemex, Emilio Lozoya, appeared in court on Tuesday for an initial hearing on corruption charges, kicking off a case that could expose years of alleged malpractice at the firm.

Lozoya, who was chief executive of the firm formally known as Petroleos Mexicanos from 2012 to 2016 under former President Enrique Pena Nieto, faces accusations ranging from accepting bribes to money laundering. Lozoya, 45, has denied any wrongdoing.

A Mexican judicial official said the hearing began with officials summarizing key accusations and information relating to the case, the highest profile prosecution yet in President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's push to root out what he describes as Mexico's entrenched political corruption. Prosecutors contend that before he became Pemex's boss, Lozoya solicited and obtained funds from Brazilian company Odebrecht, and funneled cash into the 2012 presidential election campaign of Pena Nieto.

Then, as Pemex CEO, he handed contracts to Odebrecht and did the same for steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico after receiving bribes, the prosecutors allege. Odebrecht has admitted paying bribes in Mexico. The heads of Altos Hornos have denied wrongdoing. In addition, prosecutors allege that Lozoya recommended a Pemex subsidiary buy the assets of the Agro Nitrogenados fertilizer plant, though it had long been inactive and would require significant investment.

Lawyers representing Lozoya, who was extradited from Spain earlier this month, have said he acted on Pena Nieto's orders in conducting major transactions that have now landed him in trouble. Pena Nieto has not been charged and has rejected any suggestion of wrongdoing.

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's touristy Madeira island makes masks compulsory in public

Wearing masks in public at all times will be compulsory on the popular Portuguese island of Madeira from Aug. 1, the local government announced on Tuesday, making it the first region in the country to adopt such measure against COVID-19.The...

Belgians adapt to compulsory face masks along North Sea coast

There could be no one around but the wind and the sea, but wherever you go along Belgiums coast this summer you had better wear a mask.Instead of trying to enforce a rule with countless exceptions, local authorities in northern Belgium have...

Man City 'strongly condemned' for obstructing case by court

Manchester City obstructed the investigation into its finances that led to the club being fined Euro 10 million USD 12 million, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said in a ruling published Tuesday. In the initial judgment two weeks ago, CA...

23-yr-old woman raped in north Delhi

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man in a park near Red Fort in north Delhi, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Saturday and the accused has been arrested, they said. The man and the victim are vagabonds and th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020