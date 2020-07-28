Javadekar, Ajit Pawar discuss COVID-19 situation in Pune

Left Menu
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday held a meeting with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other officials on the COVID-19 situation in Pune district.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 23:08 IST
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday held a meeting with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other officials on the COVID-19 situation in Pune district. "Today there was a meeting with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Pune Mayor and other officials on the coronavirus situation in Pune district. We discussed all the aspects of the situation. There is a need for people to follow social distancing and wear masks," Javadekar told reporters here.

"I request people of Pune to follow relevant guidelines. Only then can we beat COVID-19. Today, Pune has become a cause for concern. The Centre will assist the state and the municipal administration with respect to combating COVID-19," he added. A total of 7,717 new COVID-19 cases, 10,333 discharges and 282 deaths were reported in Maharashtra today, the State Health Department said.

The total number of positive cases is now 3,91,440 including 2,32,277 discharged patients, 14,165 deaths and 1,44,694 active cases. The recovery rate in the state is 59.34 per cent. (ANI)

