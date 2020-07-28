Thoothukudi custodial deaths case: Madras HC directs CBI to file status report on Aug 17
Madurai bench of Madras High Court has directed CBI to file a status report in a sealed cover on August 17 in the Thoothukudi custodial deaths case.ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 28-07-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 23:26 IST
Madurai bench of Madras High Court has directed CBI to file a status report in a sealed cover on August 17 in the Thoothukudi custodial deaths case. Meanwhile, Madurai Central Prison sources confirmed that Head Constable Murugan and Constable Muthuraj, two accused in the case tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
"The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers probing the case also tested positive on Friday, along with another accused Sub-Inspector Pauldurain,'' Prison Deputy Inspector General Palani informed. Last month, P Jeyraraj (55) and his son J Benicks (31), were allegedly tortured in the police station, leading to their deaths.
Five policemen have been arrested in the case and have been transferred to the Madurai Central Jail from Thoothukudi. A district police court had earlier ordered a 15-day remand for three police officials in the case.
The father-son duo was arrested were taken into custody on June 19 and were lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their mobile shop open during a curfew imposed during COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madurai
- CBI
- Madras HC
- Murugan
- Thoothukudi
- Madurai Central Prison
- Kovilpatti
ALSO READ
5 TN cops sent to CBI custody for 2 days in father-son death case
BJP Delegation meets President Kovind, demands CBI probe over 'killing of Debendra Nath Roy'
Kerala opposition leader Chennithala demands CBI inquiry in gold smuggling case
Have no faith in Bengal MLA's post-mortem report, state should handover probe to CBI: BJP
BJP delegation meets Shah, seeks CBI inquiry into death of Bengal MLA