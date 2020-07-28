Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Bengal extends lockdown till Aug 31, gives relaxation for Bakra Eid

The West Bengal Government on Tuesday announced the state-wide complete lockdown till August 31.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 28-07-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 23:38 IST
COVID-19: Bengal extends lockdown till Aug 31, gives relaxation for Bakra Eid
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The West Bengal Government on Tuesday announced the state-wide complete lockdown till August 31. The complete lockdown will be observed in the state on August 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31.

However, the lockdown will not be observed this weekend on account of Mulsim festival Eid al-Adha, and on August 15, the day when the country celebrates Independence Day. Speaking to media, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "We are extending lockdown in zones till August 31, that was earlier in place till July 31."

"The complete lockdown will be observed in the state on August 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 31. Government services will go on as usual. Private organisations can also run their offices while maintaining COVID norms like wearing masks, gloves, sanitising hands among others. We will try to break the COVID chain twice a week by imposing a complete lockdown till August 31. However, on August 15, there will be no complete lockdown. Only small ceremonies will be allowed," the Chief Minister said. "No complete lockdown this Saturday and Sunday because of the Eid al-Adha. Request everyone to celebrate the day while maintaining COVID norms. However, no assembly or gatherings will be allowed outside as we have limitations due to lockdown. From next week, we will introduce complete lockdown every weekend," she added.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Home Department said that after announcing the state-wide complete lockdown dates in the state, the government has been receiving request and appeal from different quarters not to observe state-wide lockdown on certain dates coinciding with festivals and important community occasions. "Respecting the sentiments of the people we are withdrawing complete lockdown announcement for August 2 and August 9," it added.

The West Bengal government has formed eight teams under IAS officers to monitor rising COVID cases in several districts of the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Relatives will be allowed to see bodies of suspected COVID patients: Bengal CM

The West Bengal government has decided to allow family members to see the body of a suspected COVID-19 patient before it was disposed of without waiting for the test results to come, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday. The decis...

Assam reports 1,371 new COVID-19 cases; two more deaths

Assam recorded 1,371 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 34,947 as two more people succumbed to the disease in the state, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The state now has 8,238 active case of the infection, he twe...

2,134 new COVID-19 cases reported in West Bengal

As many as 2,134 new COVID-19 cases were reported in West Bengal today, according to the State Health Department. With 2,134 new cases of coronavirus, the total number of cases stands at 62,964 including 19,493 active cases, 42,022 discharg...

12-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Texas woman

A 12-year-old boy was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a 51-year-old woman in suburban Houston. Sharon Hawkins was found Saturday with multiple gunshot wounds in a bedroom at an apartment complex in the Greater Greenspoint area...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020