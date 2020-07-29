Left Menu
Development News Edition

PIL to include 'profession of advocates' in MSME Act dismissed by Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the eligibility criteria to access the development and promotional schemes under the aegis of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006, claiming they are biased against the profession of advocates.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 14:05 IST
PIL to include 'profession of advocates' in MSME Act dismissed by Delhi HC
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the eligibility criteria to access the development and promotional schemes under the aegis of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006, claiming they are biased against the profession of advocates. Division Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan while dismissing the plea stated that "We will see when an advocate approaches the Court".

The PIL, filed by one Abhijit Mishra, said that the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India has developed highly arbitrary eligibility criteria which are highly biased and restrictive towards the profession of advocates. The petitioner said that the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, in a reply under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, had stated that it does not consider advocates as eligible professionals for accessing the progressive schemes of the government.

The plea said that prejudiced eligibility criteria of having GSTN, Business PAN, TAN as mandatory requirement in order to be eligible to access the development schemes of the Government of India is against the welfare of the advocates. It further submitted that the Government of India has not introduced any development schemes for the welfare of advocates such as training platforms or access to the collateral-free loans for the purchase of the equipment such as laptops, and printer, etc. for accessing e-courts. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Republicans worry China might use TikTok to meddle in election

A group of top Republican U.S. Senators on Tuesday ramped up pressure on TikTok, asking the Trump administration to assess the threat that the popular Chinese-owned video sharing app might meddle in U.S. elections. In a letter dated Tuesday...

Elderly man kills wife, hangs self; cops suspect suicide pact

In what appears to be a suicide pact in view of a prolonged illness, an elderly man killed his wife before hanging himself at their house here in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The couple, in their late 60s, had left behind a suicid...

Jordan's King Abdullah issues decree to hold parliamentary elections, state media

Jordans King Abdullah issued a royal decree to hold a parliamentary election, with the date to be set within the next 10 days by an independent election commission, state media said.Jordans electoral law marginalizes the representation of p...

Roche bid to retool arthritis drug for COVID-19 fails

Roches attempt to retool its rheumatoid arthritis drug ActemraRoActemra to treat patients hospitalised with severe COVID-19-related pneumonia has failed in a late-stage trial, the Swiss company said on Wednesday.Roche launched the 330-patie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020