UPA govt's labour in identifying, purchasing Rafale in 2012 finally bears fruit: Cong

After the arrival of five French Rafale fighter jets in the country, the Congress on Wednesday congratulated the Indian Air Force (IAF) while taking credit of its government's labour in identifying and purchasing Rafale in 2012 that has finally borne fruit.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 17:49 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

After the arrival of five French Rafale fighter jets in the country, the Congress on Wednesday congratulated the Indian Air Force (IAF) while taking credit of its government's labour in identifying and purchasing Rafale in 2012 that has finally borne fruit. "We congratulate the Indian Air Force on receiving the Rafale jets. Indian National Congress (INC) government's labour in identifying and purchasing Rafale in 2012 has finally borne fruit," Congress tweeted.

The Congress party further targetted the Central government by pointing out the difference between the Rafale deal finalised by the Manmohan Singh government and the final deal that was signed by the Modi government. "The stark difference between the Congress and BJP deal reveals the BJP's scam. The Congress Rafale purchase would have ensured India receives 126 jets instead of BJP's 36. 108 Rafale jets would have been Made in India. India would have received the Rafale jets by approx 2016. Cost of each Rafale jet would have been Rs 526 crore," it said in another tweet.

The five French Rafale fighter jets arrived at the Ambala Airforce station in Haryana, covering a distance of nearly 7,000 km to join the Indian Air Force. The first of the 36 French-built Rafale fighter jet was handed over to India in October 2019. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had received the jet at the handing over ceremony in Bordeaux, France.

The Inter-Government Agreement (IGA) for 36 Rafale aircraft was signed between Indian and French governments in 2016. (ANI)

