NEP to play key role in building Atmanirbhar Bharat: ABVP

After the Union Cabinet gave nod to the National Education Policy 2020, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday said that the new policy will play a key role in building the Atmanirbhar Bharat as the country was waiting for an education system that will focus on all-round development.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 22:25 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

After the Union Cabinet gave nod to the National Education Policy 2020, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday said that the new policy will play a key role in building the Atmanirbhar Bharat as the country was waiting for an education system that will focus on all-round development. "The new policy shall play an important role in building the Atmanirbhar Bharat as the country was waiting for a knowledge-based, employment-oriented, technology-oriented education system that will focus on all-round development," said ABVP in a statement.

Nidhi Tripathi, National General Secretary of ABVP said, "The nation has felt the need for an education policy that is in accordance with Indian values and is up to the global standards. The reforms that India has been waiting for a long time, have been paid heed to by the government." "We hope that the new National Education Policy and the reforms brought forth by it will help the Indian student fraternity, comprising of crores of students, realise their dreams," Tripathi said.

"The government must ensure that these reforms are implemented on the ground without any delay. We express gratitude to the government of India and to every member of the committee that worked tirelessly towards the new education policy," she added. The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved National Education Policy 2020 bringing major reforms in higher education including a target of 50 per cent Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) by 2035 and provision for multiple entry and exits.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said a 21st century National Education Policy (NEP) has been approved by the cabinet earlier today. "Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given approval to the new education policy for the 21st century. It is important for 34 years there were no changes in the education policy. I am confident that this will be welcomed by the entire society and nation as well as the world's educators," he said. (ANI)

