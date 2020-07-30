Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Cabinet meeting today

A meeting of the Delhi Cabinet will be held on Thursday. The meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 10:37 IST
Delhi Cabinet meeting today
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A meeting of the Delhi Cabinet will be held on Thursday. The meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Chief Minister is scheduled to hold a press conference following the meeting.

Yesterday, Kejriwal directed city officials to strictly follow the government's guideline about doing a RT-PCR (real-time polymerase chain reaction) test on patients whose COVID-19 reports are negative despite showing symptoms. The Delhi government also delinked the hotels that had tie-ups with hospitals to increase the COVID-19 beds in the national capital. The decision was taken in light of reducing numbers of COVID-19 patients in the Union Territory. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

PingPong Payments India Marks its 1st Anniversary

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoirUS-based Fintech company, PingPong is celebrating its 1st anniversary of establishment in India. The global payments unicorn PingPong Payments had started its India operations last year, with its head off...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

California, Florida and Texas, the three largest U.S. states, all set one-day records for fatalities from COVID-19 on Wednesday, a Reuters tally showed.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https...

Allowing English players in 2019 IPL was part of WC plans: Morgan

Englands limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan has revealed that his teammates participation in the 2019 IPL, which was part of a well thought out plan, played a key role in helping the side claim its maiden World Cup title. Morgan said he push...

Sushant Singh Rajput death case should be investigated by CBI: Mayawati

Sushant Singh Rajput death case should be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI in the wake of new facts emerging in this regard every day, Bahujan Samaj Party BSP chief Mayawati said on Thursday. The case of the death of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020