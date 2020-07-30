China warns UK: You have no future if you try to sideline China

China's ambassador to London bluntly warned the United Kingdom on Thursday that it had no future if it tried to decouple from the Communist state. "It is hard to image a 'Global Britain' that bypasses or excludes China, decoupling from China means decoupling from opportunities, decoupling from growth and decoupling from the future," China's ambassador to London Liu Xiaoming told reporters.

He said the United Kingdom would "pay the price" if it wanted to treat China as a hostile state.