China warns UK: You have no future if you try to sideline China

China warns UK: You have no future if you try to sideline ChinaReuters | London | Updated: 30-07-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 15:55 IST
China's ambassador to London bluntly warned the United Kingdom on Thursday that it had no future if it tried to decouple from the Communist state. "It is hard to image a 'Global Britain' that bypasses or excludes China, decoupling from China means decoupling from opportunities, decoupling from growth and decoupling from the future," China's ambassador to London Liu Xiaoming told reporters.
He said the United Kingdom would "pay the price" if it wanted to treat China as a hostile state.
- READ MORE ON:
- United Kingdom
- China
- Liu Xiaoming
- London
- Communist
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
China to sanction Lockheed Martin over Taiwan arms sale
UPDATE 1-China coronavirus cases ease on July 13, no new ones in Beijing
Corps Commander- level talks between India, China for second phase of disengagement along LAC conclude
China vows retaliation after Trump ends preferential status for HK
China's aggressive actions against India give insight into how CPC thinking theses days: US NSA