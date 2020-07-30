138 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Maharashtra Police

As many as 138 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported in the Maharashtra Police Force, informed the police in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the force has reached 9,096, including 1,912. While 7,084 police officers have recovered so far, 100 deaths have been reported in the force.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the active COVID-19 cases in the state are 1,46,433. While 2,39,755 have cured/discharged/migrated, the 14,463 deaths have been recorded in the story. India witnessed a single-day spike of 52,123 COVID-19 cases as the total cases in the country reached 15,83,792, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. (ANI)