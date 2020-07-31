Left Menu
HC grants anticipatory bail to ex-Delhi Minorities Commission chief Zafarul Islam Khan

Delhi High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to the former chairperson of Delhi Minorities Commission Zafarul Islam Khan who is accused of posting objectionable content on social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 14:21 IST
Delhi High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to the former chairperson of Delhi Minorities Commission Zafarul Islam Khan who is accused of posting objectionable content on social media. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, who granted the bail to Khan asked him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and a surety of like amount and imposed various other conditions on him.

Among the conditions, Khan was asked to join the investigation whenever required and co-operate in the probe. "Message from my lawyers: Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan has been granted anticipatory bail today by the Delhi High Court in a petition filed by Advocates Vrinda Grover, Soutik Banerjee and Ratna Appnender," Khan wrote on twitter

He added, "J. Manoj Kumar Ohri noted the submissions of Ms. Vrinda Grover that Dr. Khan has participated in the investigation, and has answered all questions. Accordingly, anticipatory bail was granted and the petition was allowed." The court order came after Kahn's counsel Vrinda Grover told the court that he was not called for the investigation after June 18.

Delhi Police counsel also informed the court that Khan has joined the investigation on June 16 and June 18 and he was not required for further counsel. Anticipatory bail was filed through advocate Vrinda Grover apprehending his arrest in the case.

The plea said that "Khan is a law-abiding senior citizen of India, a public servant serving as the Chairperson of the Delhi Minorities Commission, a scholar, author of repute, and a senior citizen aged about 72 years. No offence has been committed by him and that the present FIR has been registered with a mala fide intention to harass and intimidate Khan." "FIR against the petitioner is misconceived, being made on a misrepresentation of facts and an erroneous, untenable reading of the law. As such, it does not warrant the curtailment of liberty and dignity of the petitioner, which is his guaranteed right under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India," the plea added.

Delhi Police had filed an FIR against Khan on May 2, under the Sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth) of the Indian Pinal court (IPC), after they received a complaint against one of his social media posts. (ANI)

