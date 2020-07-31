Next round of Ukraine-Iran talks on plane crash set for October

The next round of talks between Ukraine and Iran on compensation for a Ukrainian jet downed near Tehran in January is scheduled for October, the Ukrainian prosecutor general's office said on Friday.

Iranian and Ukrainian delegations held the first round of talks on Thursday in Kyiv, with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba calling them as "constructive".

Iranian forces say they downed the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 jet after mistaking it for a missile at a time when tensions with the United States had risen. All 176 people on board - including 57 Canadians - were killed.