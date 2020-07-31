1,986 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths reported in Telangana

As many as 1,986 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths were reported in Telangana on Friday, taking the total tally in the state to 62,703, said the state government. According to the official data, the state currently has 16,796 active cases and 45,388 cured/discharged cases. With 14 more deaths, a total of 519 people have lost their lives to COVID-19.

As per the government of Telangana, the recovery rate in the state is 72.3 per cent, while the fatality rate is 0.82 per cent. With the highest single-day spike of 55,079 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally breached the 16 lakh mark on Friday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this latest spike, the total cases in the country stand at 16,38,871. Among these cases 5,45,318 are active. A total of 10,57,806 patients have been cured/discharged or have migrated. 779 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 35,747. (ANI)