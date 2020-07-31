Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mia Khalifa’s effort to get her videos removed, did BangBros released her video without consent?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-07-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 16:37 IST
Mia Khalifa’s effort to get her videos removed, did BangBros released her video without consent?
Mia Khalifa now wants to see all her porn videos removed although she willingly became part of the industry as an adult person. Image Credit: Instagram / Mia Khalifa

Mia Khalifa is always on the headlines these days. Her request to have her porn videos removed is getting good amount of supports from various parts of the world.

Mia Khalifa began acting in pornography in October 2014 and by December was ranked the most viewed performer on the website Pornhub. In January 2015, Khalifa signed a long-term contract with Bang Bros' parent company, WGCZ Holding, who also own the largest free porn site XVideos. The contract required her to perform in multiple films each month. However, two weeks later, Khalifa had a change of heart and resigned. She continued receiving death threats for wearing a hijab in one porn video.

Mia Khalifa now wants to see all her porn videos removed although she willingly became part of the industry as an adult person. She has now been vocal about her regrets of being part of it claiming to have only made USD 12,000 despite becoming one of the top-searched performers on Pornhub during that time. Recently, Mia Khalifa tweeted saying "her videos would haunt her till she dies".

The porn industry's cruellest fallacy is that people consider it from outside very well paid but many stars leave the industry as poor as they entered. Albeit Mia Khalifa was no. 1 ranked star on Pornhub, she claims to have earned only USD 12,000 for the scenes she filmed. The company continues to receive profit from the views it gets even it is repacked and resold. Thus, Mia Khalifa feels herself being cheated claiming BangBros continues to cash in on scenes that she was paid only once for. This is what she revealed in one Instagram post.

On the other hand, Mia Khalifa has recently claimed that one of her BangBros clips was released online despite assurances that it wouldn't be made public. She made allegation against BangBros while responding to a concerned netizen on social media. In a post, Twitter user @Banankongen2 noted how BangBros once 'tried to make' her perform a sex act despite she was very much in pain.

"Tell me they weren't taking advantage of her," the social media user posted.

Mia Khalifa, while replying to the Twitter user said that the porn video @Banankongen2 may have been referring to was recorded using a smartphone and was allegedly released despite BangBros telling her that it wouldn't be made public.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Govt working with RBI on industry's need for loan restructuring: FM Sitharaman

The government is working with Reserve Bank of India RBI on the industrys need for restructuring of loans to absorb the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday. The focus is on restructuring. ...

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan seeks CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide.

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan seeks CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajputs alleged suicide....

Bihar Minister calls Rhea 'vishkanya', says gang behind 'killing' of Sushant

Targeting actor Rhea Chakraborty over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar Minister and JD-U leader Maheshwar Hazari said she played the role of vishkanya and alleged that there is a big gang behind the killing of the actor. There is a ...

SBI shares gain nearly 3 pc as Q1 profit surges

Shares of SBI on Friday gained nearly 3 per cent after the company posted an 81 per cent jump in its standalone net profit for the first quarter. The stock rose by 2.63 per cent to close at Rs 191.45 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 4....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020