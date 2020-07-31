Mia Khalifa’s effort to get her videos removed, did BangBros released her video without consent?

Mia Khalifa is always on the headlines these days. Her request to have her porn videos removed is getting good amount of supports from various parts of the world.

Mia Khalifa began acting in pornography in October 2014 and by December was ranked the most viewed performer on the website Pornhub. In January 2015, Khalifa signed a long-term contract with Bang Bros' parent company, WGCZ Holding, who also own the largest free porn site XVideos. The contract required her to perform in multiple films each month. However, two weeks later, Khalifa had a change of heart and resigned. She continued receiving death threats for wearing a hijab in one porn video.

Mia Khalifa now wants to see all her porn videos removed although she willingly became part of the industry as an adult person. She has now been vocal about her regrets of being part of it claiming to have only made USD 12,000 despite becoming one of the top-searched performers on Pornhub during that time. Recently, Mia Khalifa tweeted saying "her videos would haunt her till she dies".

The porn industry's cruellest fallacy is that people consider it from outside very well paid but many stars leave the industry as poor as they entered. Albeit Mia Khalifa was no. 1 ranked star on Pornhub, she claims to have earned only USD 12,000 for the scenes she filmed. The company continues to receive profit from the views it gets even it is repacked and resold. Thus, Mia Khalifa feels herself being cheated claiming BangBros continues to cash in on scenes that she was paid only once for. This is what she revealed in one Instagram post.

On the other hand, Mia Khalifa has recently claimed that one of her BangBros clips was released online despite assurances that it wouldn't be made public. She made allegation against BangBros while responding to a concerned netizen on social media. In a post, Twitter user @Banankongen2 noted how BangBros once 'tried to make' her perform a sex act despite she was very much in pain.

"Tell me they weren't taking advantage of her," the social media user posted.

Mia Khalifa, while replying to the Twitter user said that the porn video @Banankongen2 may have been referring to was recorded using a smartphone and was allegedly released despite BangBros telling her that it wouldn't be made public.