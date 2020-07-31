China hopes U.S. business community to play good role in Sino-U.S. relation

China's ministry of commerce said on Friday that it hopes the economic and trade community will continue to play a role as a stabilizer in its relations with the United States, as this will benefit all countries in the world.

"The current Sino-U.S. relations are facing a complex and severe situation. It is hoped that the U.S business community will continue to play a good role as a bridge between the two countries," vice-commerce minister Wang Shouwen said in a statement published on the ministry's website.

Wang made the remark in an online forum with representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce in China.