Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch court casts doubt on Polish judiciary in drug case

Polish rule of law has become an increasing matter of dispute within the EU, as critics say the ruling nationalist government has undue influence over judicial appointments. The International Chamber of Amsterdam's District Court said it did not believe Polish courts were independent of government and it would not extradite the suspect until the EU Court of Justice told it to.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 19:11 IST
Dutch court casts doubt on Polish judiciary in drug case

A Dutch court cast doubt on the independence of Poland's legal system on Friday in a request for a ruling from the top European Union tribunal over the possible extradition of a suspected Polish drug trafficker. Polish rule of law has become an increasing matter of dispute within the EU, as critics say the ruling nationalist government has undue influence over judicial appointments.

The International Chamber of Amsterdam's District Court said it did not believe Polish courts were independent of government and it would not extradite the suspect until the EU Court of Justice told it to. In April, the EU executive opened a case against Poland's government over muzzling judges. That came after Poland had passed a new law making it possible to punish judges who criticize the system.

"These developments harm the independence of the Polish judiciary so much that it cannot operate independently of the Polish government and parliament," the Dutch court said in a statement. Warsaw is seeking the extradition of a 32-year-old Polish man arrested in the Netherlands on suspicion of smuggling 200 kg of marijuana and other drugs into Poland. The court did not release his name, following Dutch privacy law.

Poland's government, led by the Law and Justice (PiS) party, says that its reforms have been necessary to remove a residue of communist influence from the judicial system and to make courts more efficient and fair. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki argues that the judicial reforms are a national, not EU, matter.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Budget hawks hatch plan to force constitutional convention

GOP activists want to trigger a constitutional convention with the goal of enacting a federal balanced budget amendment, potentially requiring massive cuts to government spending. Critics warned a convention could decide to take on topics b...

Honor forays into India PC market; to expand smartphone portfolio

Chinese smart devices brand Honor on Friday forayed into the laptop market in India and said it is also eyeing a bigger play in the affordable smartphone segment. The company, owned by Chinese telecom equipment major Huawei, launched the ...

Apple briefly overtakes Saudi Aramco to become the world's largest company

Apple Inc shares surged as much as 7.1 to a record high on Friday after reporting blockbuster quarterly results, helping the iPhone maker briefly overtake Saudi Aramco to become the worlds largest public company. Shares of the company rose ...

Games could be used to study law of motions in mind: Study

Researchers from the Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, have successfully established relationships between games and laws of motions in mind through an analogy of physics and game refinement theory. Establishing several ph...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020